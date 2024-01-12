Bell Bank Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. International Paper makes up approximately 0.8% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.86 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

