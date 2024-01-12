Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.