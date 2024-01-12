Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

