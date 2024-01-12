First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of C opened at $52.08 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

