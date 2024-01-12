iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS XJH traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.04. 13,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.