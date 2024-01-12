Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 16,357 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 97,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $729 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

