Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 360,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,715. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

