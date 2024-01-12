Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.60.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

