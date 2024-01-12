Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. 1,800,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,475. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

