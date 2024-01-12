Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.26. 264,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $402.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

