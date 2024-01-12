Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $26.67 on Friday, reaching $3,525.61. 18,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,291.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3,085.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,222.16 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

