American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.24-5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.240-5.340 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.