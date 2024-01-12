The PNC Financial Services Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 72,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,244% compared to the typical volume of 5,391 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 419,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

