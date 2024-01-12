Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 81,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $222.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.89. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

