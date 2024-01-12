Unionview LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.