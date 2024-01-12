Unionview LLC Acquires 115 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $222.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average is $217.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

