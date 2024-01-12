True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,483,000 after acquiring an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

