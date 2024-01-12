Bell Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 219.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,582 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.