Bell Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTD stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 219.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,582 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
