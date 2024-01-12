True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $29.78 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $29,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.09 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

