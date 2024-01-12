Equita Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.16%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.