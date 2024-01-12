International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $162.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.