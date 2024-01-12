Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 508 Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIVD opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

