Nvwm LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $454.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.