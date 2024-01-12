Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

