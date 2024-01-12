First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 2,636 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $97.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.