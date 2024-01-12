Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $290.20 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.20 and a 200 day moving average of $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.