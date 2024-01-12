Grove Bank & Trust Has $190,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

MS stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

View Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.