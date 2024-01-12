Helen Stephens Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 171,380 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,061,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 113,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.