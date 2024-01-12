Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 16.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $152,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $409.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $273.89 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

