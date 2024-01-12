Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.66. 9,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,602. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.