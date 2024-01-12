Bell Bank Has $27.04 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,843 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

