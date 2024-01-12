Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $42,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.98. The stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,619. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

