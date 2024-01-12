Cambiar Investors LLC Has $47.01 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,083. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.