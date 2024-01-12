Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 1.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.93. 58,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,790. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

