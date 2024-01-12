The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

SHW stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.84. 158,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

