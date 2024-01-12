Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 20,437 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $76.28. 3,189,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,642,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

