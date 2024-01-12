iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.36. 210,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,142. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

