Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $409.29. 10,628,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,550,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $273.89 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.