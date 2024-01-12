Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $217,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $462.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $297.12 and a 1 year high of $464.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

