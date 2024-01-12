Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 145.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in ASML by 26,831.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $718.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.94.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

