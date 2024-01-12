TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,869,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $132.10 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

