Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 98,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $162.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

