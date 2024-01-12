Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $174.83 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $174,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $266.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.85 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

