O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $944.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $963.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

