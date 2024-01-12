Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 372 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $917.68.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $915.97 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $924.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.