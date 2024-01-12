Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,610 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,309 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE TTE opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.