Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,610 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,309 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TTE opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

