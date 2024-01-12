Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $173.52. The company had a trading volume of 126,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

