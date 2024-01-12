Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 1254089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

