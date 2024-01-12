Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 1254089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.
The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.
Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of New York Mellon
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.