Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $478.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.35. The company has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.80 and a 200-day moving average of $449.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

