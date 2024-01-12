TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $224.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

